From BBC

Space officials will announce in the coming days a date for the maiden flight of Europe’s new heavy-lift rocket, Ariane-6. It follows a “successful” seven-minute-long, hot-fire test on the vehicle’s main engine at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. The rocket was held down on its launch pad to prevent it from moving. The demonstration was considered to be the last major technical milestone in Ariane-6’s development.