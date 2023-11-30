Guatemala braces for unprecedented year of deforestation in Maya reserve

Central America’s largest protected area is in for a difficult year next year. The Maya Biosphere Reserve in Guatemala is facing increased pressure from cattle ranching at the same time that drought threatens to spark an unprecedented wave of fires. Meanwhile, a tumultuous government transition could leave environmental agencies without enough funding and resources to keep up with it all. “We’re never completely sure if it’s going to play out like we think it will,” said Víctor Hugo Ramos, adviser for the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Mesoamerica program. “But the factors that we’re observing do lead us to recommend preparing for a bad year — or very bad year.” The reserve stretches 21,602 square kilometers (8,341 square miles) across northern Guatemala and is divided up into different parks, concessions and biological corridors, some more badly hit by deforestation than others. In the west, Laguna del Tigre National Park and Sierra del Lacandón National Park have suffered from illegal cattle ranching and the expansion of informal settlements, sometimes with ties to organized crime. Officials established a “shield” of firebreaks and patrol paths within intact habitats to keep illegal settlers and deforestation from advancing farther east. But in June, a patrol discovered campsites and land-grabbing demarcation lines cut into the trees that broke through the shield for the first time in years. Even more worryingly, the paths led all the way to the Mexican border, suggesting that criminal groups may be working with rural communities to push onto new land. “It set off…This article was originally published on Mongabay

