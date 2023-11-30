No animals harmed as wildlife specimen collection goes digital in 3D

Imagine you’re leading an expedition in the depths of a forest. You discover a species of frog that piques your interest. Conventional rules of taxonomy dictate that you capture the animal, euthanize it, and take it back to a lab or museum. But what if it’s a rare or threatened species? What if the animal you’re holding is one of the few remaining on the planet? Like scientists and researchers around the world, Scott Trageser faced this conundrum for years. The conservationist and photographer often found himself wondering: is it worth euthanizing the animal to take it back to a lab? Around July 2020 — at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most people with an office job were checking in virtually, their digital presence on Zoom making up for their physical absence — a realization dawned on him. “I thought the technology was finally there to really push for digital specimens,” Trageser, executive director of Arizona-based nonprofit The Biodiversity Group, told Mongabay in a video interview. A digital specimen, in this sense, would be the animal’s digital avatar, a three-dimensional, high-resolution, true-to-life virtual model of the creature (but with the mic still muted). Trageser got to work, collaborating with Japanese electronics powerhouse Sony. The result: a 3D scanning system that can capture digital samples of animals in the wild, releasing them unharmed at the end of the process. While the technology is still in the early stages, Trageser and his team have used it to create digital specimens…This article was originally published on Mongabay

