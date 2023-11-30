No safe space for Nepal’s sloth bears outside protected areas, study finds

KATHMANDU — Hari Prasad Sharma recalls being astonished when he visited the Chure region in Nepal’s southern Madhesh province to study sloth bears. Sharma, an associate professor of zoology at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu, had planned to install camera traps in the region to study the bears, Melursus ursinus, in what was believed to be their prime habitat. But the human footprint in the area was overwhelming, he says. “The extraction of resources in the area is so massive that we didn’t find any fallen trees or twigs in the forests on which termites that bears feed on live,” Sharma tells Mongabay. Chure hills seen from the Gangetic plains in Nepal. Image by Biplab Anand via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 4.0). This observation is echoed in a recently published study documenting Sharma and his team’s work. It suggests that overexploitation of forest resources outside protected areas in Nepal could be pushing the population of sloth bears inside protected areas in search of adequate food. The camera trap-based study was carried out in the subtropical forests of the Chure region, which covers 9,661 square kilometers (3,730 square miles) between Parsa National Park and Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve (known as the Parsa-Koshi Complex, or PKC), excluding human settlements and farms. The team placed 152 cameras throughout the study area, and collected data between December 2022 and March 2023. “We recorded a total of 46 detections of sloth bears across 30 of the total 152 sites,” Sharma says. The Chure, also known as the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

