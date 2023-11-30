Scientists unearth secrets of the world’s smallest porcupine species

In 1996, Dutch biologist Marc van Roosmalen first described a small “piggy-like” porcupine near the Madeira River in the Brazilian Amazon. The creature had brown fur, yellow and black quills, and a long limb-like tail. He believed it resembled Sphiggus melanorus, a black-tailed dwarf porcupine, but this creature was half its size, suggesting that it might be a new species Five years later, mammologist Robert Voss at the American Museum of Natural History in New York confirmed Roosmalen’s suspicions. He named the squirrel-sized animal Van Roosmalen’s dwarf porcupine (Coendou roosmalenorum). Now, for the first time since Voss’s study 22 years ago, researchers have described new information on C. roosmalenorum. In a recent study in Zookeys, a team led by biologist Fernando Heberson Menezes, a professor at the Regional University of Cariri in Brazil, reveals the little quilled creature exists beyond the banks of the Madeira River, in a region being rapidly deforested. Distribution of C. roosmalenorum in Brazilian Amazonia. The diamond labeled “1”, is the locality for where the most recent specimen was found, from Mato Grosso state, Brazil. The other numbers label where the last four records of C. roosmalenorum were found. The darker gray area represents the Madeira Province as defined by Morrone et al. (2022). Graphic from Heberson Menezes et al. in ZooKeys Porcupines of the genus Coendou are nocturnal tree-dwellers that live high up in Central and South American rainforest canopies, making them extremely difficult to spot. They face numerous threats including deforestation, dogs, hunters, and vehicle collisions; of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay