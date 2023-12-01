Climate change: Saving Uganda's mountain gorillas

From BBC

Uganda’s first wildlife vet Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka works to save the country’s endangered mountain gorillas, whose habitat is being eroded by climate change.

She is the founder and CEO of Conservation Through Public Health, an NGO that promotes biodiversity conservation by enabling people, gorillas and other wildlife to co-exist, while improving their health.

After three decades of fieldwork, she has helped increase the number of mountain gorillas from 300 to about 500, which was enough to downgrade them from critically endangered to endangered.

Dr Kalema-Zikusoka is on the BBC 100 Women list this year. You can read more about her here.

Video produced and edited by Rebecca Thorn. Filmed by Godfrey Badebye.