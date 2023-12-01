Climate change: The young activists changing the sceptics' minds

From BBC
As global leaders gather at the COP28 summit in Dubai, environmental activists around the world are still challenging climate sceptics. Young people from five countries told BBC News how they are trying to change the minds of those who wrongly claim climate change is not real.
Growing up in Egypt, artist Hossna Hanafy didn’t think climate change was a real issue. “I never thought it was a global thing, or that it might be related to human behaviour,” she says.
As the planet gets warmer and the polar ice caps melt, scientists say that Ms Hanafy’s home city of Alexandria, located on the Mediterranean coast, is at risk from rising sea levels.
Yet at school, she says her teachers mocked suggestions this might be the case, wrongly claiming this would “never happen”.
Ms Hanafy attributed changes in Egypt’s already arid climate, which scientists have linked to climate change, to “the work of God and nature”.
“I never questioned it,” she recalls. And it wasn’t until her own sister, an engineer, began challenging her views, that Ms Hanafy felt compelled to research the topic online.
At first, she was sceptical: “I thought scientists sometimes exaggerated stuff.” But in the end, the information she came across, along with further conversations with her sister, changed Ms Hanafy’s views.
“[Climate change] is a crisis,” she now tells the BBC. “It’s more, way more than I thought.”
Today, she runs workshops