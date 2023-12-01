COP28: Huge rise in oil drilling expected from hosts UAE

From BBC
The country hosting COP28 climate talks aimed at cutting fossil fuel emissions is massively ramping up its own oil production, the BBC has learned.
The United Arab Emirates’ state oil firm Adnoc may drill 42% more by 2030, according to analysts considered the international gold standard in oil market intelligence.
Between 2023 and 2050, only Saudi Arabia is expected to produce more.
Adnoc says projections show capacity to produce oil, not actual production.
It said it had already clearly stated plans to boost its production capacity by 7% over the next four years.
The firm said it was widely accepted that some oil and gas would be needed in decades ahead and that it was making its activities more climate-friendly, including by expanding into renewable energy.
The major focus of COP28 is the phasing down or phasing out of fossil fuels including oil and gas.
Sultan al-Jaber is the president of the COP and the chief executive of Adnoc.
This new analysis of oil industry data suggests Adnoc is now in the process of rapid expansion.
The information on Adnoc comes from Rystad Energy, whose oil market intelligence is widely