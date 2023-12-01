Germany signals boost in support for Brazil through Amazon Fund

Germany was among the donor countries that welcomed the revival of the Amazon Fund at the start of the year, seen as an important conservation measure by Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva. Now, Germany is looking to further strengthen cooperation with Brazil on the environment at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, says Jochen Flasbarth, state secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. An experienced negotiator on global climate policy, Flasbarth will meet the Brazilian delegation in Dubai. In an exclusive interview with Mongabay, he says the whole world appreciates the goal of a deforestation-free Brazil, and emphasizes that respect for Indigenous peoples is fundamental to maintaining cooperation. Flasbarth says Lula needs to give Brazilians who feel abandoned an economic perspective and align it with ambitious climate policies. Rich countries like Germany, for their part, should reward Brazil for its ecosystem services within a reformed donor structure, with more contributions from emerging countries such as China and fewer colonial demands from the Global North. Jochen Flasbarth. Image courtesy of BPA/Steffen Kugler. The following interview was translated from Portuguese and edited for length and clarity. Mongabay: Will you be meeting with Brazil at COP28? If so, what will be the topics for cooperation? Jochen Flasbarth: Yes, I’m sure we’ll meet. I already met with my good old friend Marina Silva at the last COP in Sharm el-Sheikh, before she took office [as environment minister]. Everything was ready for the transition to begin, so we took…This article was originally published on Mongabay

