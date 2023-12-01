Indigenous land rights are key to conservation in Cambodia (commentary)

While Indigenous peoples comprise just 6% of the global population, they manage or have tenure rights over at least 38 million km2 in some 87 countries. In many places Indigenous peoples are effective custodians of biodiversity, lands, and seas while sustaining distinct cultural, social and economic values of their communities. Upholding the rights of these communities is therefore increasingly at the center of international climate and biodiversity commitments and agreements. The Cambodian Government has one of the strongest legal frameworks on the protection of such rights within the Mekong region, uniquely recognizing the rights of Indigenous peoples to manage land collectively. The government should be proud of this and further its implementation. These titles protect community lands in perpetuity and provide specific protections for lands held in common, such as forests where rotational farming is practiced, and where the spirits of buried ancestors are said to reside. But the process for obtaining these titles is burdensome and slow. This has left many Indigenous communities without certainty and security for many years. Of 458 Indigenous communities in Cambodia, only 40 have received titles. Strengthening Indigenous custodianship by expanding, reinforcing, and fully implementing these legal recognitions is essential for the protection of Cambodia’s forests, and would create further confidence among donors and carbon markets that customary rights are being upheld, enabling greater access to finance. A female yellow-cheeked crested gibbon (Nomascus gabriellae) and baby feed on figs in the Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary in Cambodia. Hunting for food and the pet trade, along…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay