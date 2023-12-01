Lombok sand mine corruption probe continues as Indonesia to resume exports

EAST LOMBOK, Indonesia – Takdir spent years protesting against the sand mine by his home on the east coast of Lombok, an island east of Bali in Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province. In that time, he was summoned often by police for questioning and accused of defamation, a criminal offence in Indonesia. “I was called in several times, but thank God I didn’t end up in court,” Takdir told Mongabay Indonesia, standing at the foot of a small mountain of aggregates on the coast of Pringgabaya subdistrict. A resident walks along the edge of a giant pool resulting from sea sand excavation by PT AMG in an area that was once a sloped beach. The iron oxide extracted from such sand can be processed to manufacture wrought iron and steel. Image by Fathul Rakhman/Mongabay Indonesia. Last year Takdir’s fortunes changed after investigators questioned figures behind the mine — many of whom have now ended up in court themselves. In 2011, development of the coastline began after PT Anugrah Mitra Graha (AMG) obtained a 15-year permit to mine sand from 1,348 hectares (3,330 acres) of Lombok’s east coast in an area known as the Dedalpak Block. Many here in eastern Lombok objected to the plans to dig up Dedalpak Beach and surrounding areas. Concerns included lack of prior consultation with affected communities, impacts on surrounding agricultural land and disruption to local fishers. The Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), a national pressure group, said that in the previous decade Indonesia has seen 330,000…This article was originally published on Mongabay

