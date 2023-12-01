New guidebook draws on real-world experiences for running private nature reserves

A new guidebook provides practical guidance for creating and managing sustainable private nature reserves. The “Sustainable Nature Reserves: Guidelines to Create Privately Protected Areas” offers step-by-step recommendations for individuals, nonprofits, communities, and other groups interested in purchasing and managing land for conservation purposes. The guidebook, released by the IUCN National Committee of the Netherlands (IUCN NL) and the American Bird Conservancy, distills lessons learned from a global survey of more than 50 reserve managers in 22 countries. “Although effective, fulfilling, and proactive, the creation of private reserves has many challenges that should be considered in advance,” the guidelines state. “It differs from most other conservation projects in its ‘foreverness’, requiring a greater concern about economic sustainability in the long term.” The publication covers key questions on motives, readiness, sustainability, costs, maintenance, proposals, community engagement, restoration, and management tools. Each section includes checklists, survey results, practitioner testimonials, and how-to guides. “The nine steps outlined in this practical guide represent many decades of collective knowledge from real on-the-ground conservation organizations,” Ryan Lynch, director of Third Millennium Alliance, which manages a private reserve in Ecuador, told Mongabay. “It is a must-read for anyone that is considering establishing their own private protected area, and will prove extremely useful over the years as they face challenges to scaling up and maintaining their efforts in perpetuity.” Best practices highlighted include starting community engagement and fundraising early, finding local champions, aiming for self-sufficiency, monitoring progress, and weaving in traditional knowledge. Gender inclusion and social equity are also emphasized…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay