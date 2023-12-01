Poverty and plantations: Nigerian reserve struggles against the odds

Situated in western Nigeria, some 70 kilometers (113 miles) east of Nigeria’s commercial city of Lagos, Oluwa Forest Reserve is facing severe pressure from smallholder farmers and big plantations. On Highway A121, a major route between Lagos and the city of Ore that bissects the reserve, Mongabay observed heavily loaded trucks and motorbikes driving plantain or banana bunches, bagged cocoa pods and logged timber out of the reserve to nearby cities, sawmills and markets. Alhough Oluwa was gazetted in 1918, weak protection means that thousands of farmers have taken over much of the reserve, converting forest into farms and camps. A typical camp is dotted with mud bungalows, roofed by thatch or zinc, in addition to mosques, churches, pubs, community halls and, in some cases, palm oil mills. Members of an Oluwa farming community process cacao. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay. Farmers told Mongabay during a 2021 reporting trip that settlers were required to pay around 10,000–12,000 naira ($12–14.30) per hectare to forest officers for the right to retain their stakes in the reserve. Only previously established farms, not new farms, are entitled to this deal, according to officials from the Ondo State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Forest officers patrol settlements, issue eviction notices, resolve disputes, destroy new farms and arrest defaulting farmers. But despite these efforts, Oluwa’s forests are continuing to disappear as encroachment outpaces enforcement. In the past two decades, from 2002 to 2022, Oluwa’s total area of humid primary forest has declined by 17%,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

