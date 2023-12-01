Red flags but no repercussions for ‘certified’ Malaysian logger Samling: Report

The biggest timber firm in Malaysia’s Sarawak state has been able to maintain sustainability certification despite clearing forests for oil palm plantations and skipping steps in informing affected communities, according to a recent report from NGOs focused on forest conservation and Indigenous rights. The report, by the Borneo Project and the Bruno Manser Fund, is based on testimony from Indigenous residents and analysis of satellite images, and focuses on the practices of timber giant Samling Group and its subsidiaries. It’s also an indictment of the Malaysia Timber Certification Scheme, a national effort at creating a timber sustainability standard through an audit and certification system, and the country’s Forest Management Unit program, which was established to push logging companies to operate more sustainably and to monitor their behavior. Senior staff from Samling told Mongabay the company has already addressed the issues related to its processes for informing communities impacted by its timber operations and for creating an avenue to address conflicts. They also dismissed concerns raised by Indigenous communities, saying that complaints were either made by a small and unrepresentative part of the population or by people making claims beyond their native customary rights. Borneo Project executive director Jettie Word told Mongabay that this latest report showed a pattern of issues stemming from the MTCS, which the Sarawak government has been promoting as a solution to concerns that the timber industry is contributing to undue environmental damage and violating Indigenous rights. Word also pointed to specific issues with SIRIM QAS, a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

