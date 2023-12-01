Rise in English bathing sites rated unfit to swim

From BBC
The number of English bathing sites rated as unfit to swim has risen to its highest level since a new rating system was introduced in 2015.
A total of 423 popular swimming sites, mostly beaches, were tested by the Environment Agency (EA) this summer for types of pollution that are known to be a risk to bathers’ health.
Eighteen were “poor”, the highest since the new rating system was brought in.
The EA said the wet summer could have contributed to the results.
This is because an increase in rain means more water running off roads and fields, which can bring more pollution into waterways.
A total of 281 bathing sites were rated “excellent” by the UK government’s environment watchdog, which is 21 fewer than last year.
A similar number of bathing sites reached minimum standards – “sufficient” or better – when compared to 2015, but in each of the last three years the number of bathing sites rated as “poor” has gone up.
Responding to the data, Water Minister Robbie Moore said “our bathing waters have improved significantly in recent years” and highlighted government plans for more investment and stronger regulation of water companies.
Asked to clarify the minister’s comments given the increase in “poor” ratings, an EA spokesperson said the reference to “recent years” was a comparison to water quality more than a decade ago.
The fall in the number of bathing sites meeting minimum standards comes
