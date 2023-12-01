Sieged by mining and megaprojects, the Munduruku push for land rights in the Amazon

Cruising downstream through the middle region of the Tapajós River, in the right spot, one can see mounted signs that read “Protected area” and warn trespassers to stay out. The signs mark the limits of the Sawré Muybu Indigenous Territory of the Munduruku people, in Brazil’s Pará state. Almost every year since 2014, Munduruku men, women and children have embarked on long expeditions through the forest to maintain the signs and collect evidence of growing threats to their territory by illegal loggers and miners. In some years, they’ve even had to resort to the use of force to expel the invaders. The annual expedition is part of an ongoing process dubbed “self-demarcation,” which Munduruku warriors deem essential because even after years of struggle, the Brazilian government still hasn’t conferred official protection to Sawré Muybu. Today, Sawré Muybu finds itself at a crucial crossroad, flanked on all sides by both illegal extraction gangs and infrastructure megaprojects as the Tapajós River Basin has grown in importance as a corridor to export soy grown in Brazil’s midwest. Now, after years of paralysis under right-wing governments, the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has restarted Indigenous land demarcations, which give land rights to ancestral territories — and the Munduruku of Sawré Muybu in the middle Tapajós are among the next in line. “We hope that it happens this year still,” Alessandra Korap Munduruku, an Indigenous leader and award-winning environmental activist, told Mongabay by phone. “I am confident that it will happen, not…This article was originally published on Mongabay

