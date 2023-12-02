How scientists are fighting climate-fuelled disease

From BBC
“They can smell us,” says Dr Clare Strode.
She is carefully carrying a mesh cage of mosquitoes across her lab in Lancashire, north-west England. To be more precise, these are Aedes aegypti, one of two species known to carry and transmit the dengue virus by biting and infecting millions of people around the world.
These particular, laboratory-resident mosquitoes are infection-free and they’re trapped in a cage. Almost all of them move to sit against the wall of mesh closest to the scientist. They’re hungry.
Clare is studying the insects to understand how dengue spreads around the world – and how climate change is fuelling that spread.
As leaders gather in Dubai for COP28 – the latest round of the UN’s international climate talks – experts say global warming is already having a “profound effect” on global health.
Sunday is the first official “health day” of any climate COP since the conferences began back in 1995. Maria Neira, director of the World Health Organization’s Department of Climate, Environment, and Health, said, “It’s about time for health to take central place at the COP negotiations. Because it’s urgent.
Dengue is a tropical disease, but in the last few years it