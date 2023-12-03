Are extreme temperatures threatening live music events?

From BBC
When Nathalia Barbieri excitedly left her house for the Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro, she never expected her evening to turn into tragedy.
“I was jumping around, I was so excited,” she told the BBC. But only a few hours later, Nathalia fainted in the stifling heat at Nilton Santos stadium, where the concert was held.
Temperatures had soared past 40C amid a record-breaking heatwave. She passed out only minutes into Swift’s set and was rushed to an on-site medical tent.
“I was just grateful I was alive,” she said, reflecting on the ordeal.
That concert, on 17 November, claimed the life of a Taylor Swift fan: 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who died, reportedly from a cardiac arrest, after having been at the venue for over eight hours.
Nathalia, who was drifting in and out of consciousness, saw Ana Clara slouched on an adjacent stretcher as medics rushed around her.
Ana Clara’s death has provoked a discussion on whether concert promoters need to do more to safeguard fans in countries experiencing extreme weather conditions.
On social media platforms, attendees accused the company which promoted the Taylor Swift concert in Rio, Tickets for Fun (T4F), of failing fans.
They complained in particular about not being allowed to take water bottles into the venue and pointed out