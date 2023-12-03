Biden can tip the (pangolin) scales on China’s illegal wildlife trade (commentary)

In a new, tersely-worded letter to Congress, President Biden uses a word that – just a few short years ago – was seemingly foreign to the lexicon of most Americans. Threatening the People’s Republic of China with trade sanctions for non-compliance, the president goes on to repeat the word not once, not twice, but no fewer than 36 times. What once-obscure issue has so rapidly risen to prominence that it made its way to Biden’s desk? AI? Cryptocurrency? Semiconductors? The answer is decidedly lower tech; in fact, it’s downright prehistoric. Literally. Pangolin scales seized in Singapore in 2022. Image courtesy of National Parks Board of Singapore. Pangolins – the planet’s lone scaled mammal – have roamed Earth for around 80 million years. But today, due in large part to the syndicate-level trafficking of the animal, pangolins are at serious risk of extinction. And the ramifications for humans and ecosystems alike would be devastating. For the uninitiated: There are eight known species of pangolins. The smallest of which weighs about the same as a chihuahua; the largest clocks in closer to a Labrador retriever. At whatever size, they’re covered from the tip of their tail to their face with fish-like, ruddy brown keratin scales, the same protein that makes up human fingernails and rhinoceros horns. In a sick twist of irony, that keratin – which, in different forms, evolved as a natural defense mechanism for both pangolins and rhinos – has put a target on their backs. Rhinoceros horns, like pangolin scales, have…This article was originally published on Mongabay

