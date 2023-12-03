Brazil proposes $250 billion “Tropical Forests Forever” fund for rainforests

Brazil has proposed a new mechanism for conserving the world’s tropical rainforests. During a panel at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad unveiled “Tropical Forests Forever,” which aims to raise $250 billion for efforts to protect and restore the world’s tropical forests. The funds, which would be raised from governments and the private sector, would go into an indepedently-managed fund which could be drawn upon by tropical countries that meet thresholds for limiting deforestation. Countries would see a reduction in the availability of funding if their deforestation rate increased. Flowering tree in the Amazon rainforest canopy. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler The proposal, conceptually similar to past initiatives, emerges amid a growing interest in nature-based solutions for addressing climate change and other environmental challenges. It also follows a significant decrease in Amazon deforestation after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s re-election as President of Brazil. In the first ten months since Lula’s return to office, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has dropped by 50% compared to the same period in the previous year. Deforestation alert data from INPE’s DETER system for Jan 1-Oct 30 since 2009. During last year’s presidential campaign against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, Lula committed to addressing rampant deforestation in the Earth’s largest rainforest. Since taking office, his administration has been working to rebuild the environmental policy framework dismantled under Bolsonaro while proposing new initiatives to protect forests. Lula has also advanced the idea of an alliance of tropical…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay