How weather apps are trying to be more accurate

From BBC
Travelling the world by bicycle for two years might be too physically challenging for most of us, but Zoe Ashbridge has found a way to make the pedalling a little bit easier.
She and her partner and travelling companion Stewart use an app called Windy to track the direction of the wind.
“We use it daily,” says Zoe, a 33-year-old from Shropshire who is on a career break. “It saves us wasting time and energy.
“Our bikes weigh around 30 to 40kg, and if we’re going against the wind, we can get sore knees. It prevents all that. Why spend two hours cycling when the next day it would take 30 minutes?”
Weather apps are continuing to become ever more detailed and bespoke, as technology and artificial intelligence continue to develop. It means more real-time updates and personalised recommendations.
“Forecasting models have become more accurate… and that’s certainly due to tech advancements,” says Steven Smith, chief executive of US-based Accuweather. His business has been forecasting weather since 1962, when its first customer was a natural gas company that wanted to be able to better plan for winter demand.
“The ultimate goal at the extreme end is to help save lives and protect property, all the way to helping people make the best weather impact decisions, for example, ‘do I need an umbrella, do I need to leave early?’.”
Over at the UK’s Met Office, one of its biggest tech developments over the last year has