Record number of girls on Borders College farming course

Stephanie Crozier is one of a record number of young women who have enrolled on an agriculture course in the Scottish Borders.
Having grown up on a farm near Hawick, the 16-year-old has known from an early age where her future lay.
Now she is one of 12 female students on the National Certificate (NC) Agriculture at Borders College. There were just six last year.
It’s a trend which is being seen on similar courses across the country.
Women make up 46% of the students on agriculture courses run by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) at campuses across the country – up from 42% in 2020/21.
Stephanie told BBC Scotland News: “Everyone in my family has been involved in farming to some degree.
“When I was younger I used to help out on my granny and grandpa’s farm, before they retired.
“I could never see myself working in an office, I just love being outside too much, and I hope that my future will be in agriculture.”
Prior to the pandemic, Borders College struggled to make its rural skills programme viable. Just 10 students enrolled on the NC Agriculture course in 2019/20.
But lecturers are now reporting their highest ever numbers – with almost half of them being teenage girls.
Rural skills head Andrew Johnson said: “We’ve always had girls applying but never in the numbers were are seeing now.”
