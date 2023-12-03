What Brazil should have said at COP28 but didn’t (commentary)

Positive changes President Lula’s speeches at the Climate Conventions 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai contained positive signs for Amazonia and for mitigating climate change. Brazil had the good news to present that the country’s Amazon deforestation was “almost 50%” lower in the last 10 months than in the same months in the previous year, that is, during the disastrous Bolsonaro presidential administration. In both of his speeches at COP28, President Lula recognized the absolute necessity of keeping average global temperature within 1.5 °C of the pre-industrial average and that otherwise the Amazon forest is likely to collapse. This contrasts with Brazil’s diplomatic past, as in 2007 during Lula’s previous time in office when Brazilian diplomats tried unsuccessfully to delete mention of this risk from the summary of the fourth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. Ironically, just six days after this incident, Brazil’s then (and present) minister of the environment Marina Silva gave a speech in which she said exactly what Lula said about this risk 16 years later at COP28. Rainbow over the Amazon rainforest Climate denial flourished in Brazil during the 2011-2016 presidency of Lula’s protégée Dilma Rousseff. Prior to the 2015 Paris Agreement, Dilma personally repressed a government report predicting grave impacts of climate change in Brazil by 2040 and fired the report’s authors. She also appointed a virulent climate denier to be minister of science and technology. The peak of denialism was reached in the 2019-2022 presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, who promised…This article was originally published on Mongabay

