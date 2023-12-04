Any fossil fuel phase-out deal at COP28 must include global shipping (commentary)

Earlier this year, countries at the UN agreed to step up climate action on one of the world’s greatest polluters: global shipping. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) set targets to reduce shipping’s 1 billion tons of annual emissions by 2030 and 2040, in order to reach zero by 2050. I had the opportunity to follow these negotiations myself and remind countries of their obligations to act on shipping under the Paris Agreement. My message to the IMO in London a few months back stays the same as the COP unfolds in the UAE: hold shipping accountable for its shameful contribution to the climate crisis. As a marine biologist who grew up in Mauritius, I know about the damage dirty shipping does to our climate, nature, and society​​—going well beyond just the greenhouse gases. A loaded container ship docked in Hamburg, Germany. Image via Visualhunt. In 2020, a Japanese bulk carrier crashed on a coral reef near the coast of Pointe d’Esny, Mauritius’ precious wildlife hotspot and sanctuary, leaking more than 1,000 tons of oil in the protected area. Mangroves, coral reefs, sea turtles, fish, whales, and endemic birds were directly affected by what’s known as the worst-ever environmental disaster on our island, with local communities grappling to recover their livelihoods three years on. Fishing, tourism and aquaculture, the main sources of income for families living on the coast, had to be suspended for a time or ceased completely. The Wakashio oil spill is a symptom of a much larger and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

