Brazil cattle traceability program to limit deforestation in Pará state

One of Brazil’s largest states is ramping up efforts to monitor cattle ranching in the hopes of combatting deforestation and reducing carbon emissions. A new traceability program will keep tabs on the millions of cattle present throughout the state of Pará, in northern Brazil, where the Amazon Rainforest has been hit especially hard by deforestation from cattle ranching. “The intention is that we can demonstrate that sustainable livestock farming can converge with environmental preservation and respect for environmental standards,” said Pará governor Helder Barbalho. The program aims to tag and monitor all cattle transported through the state by December 2025 and the permanent herd of approximately 24 million cattle by December 2026. It’s the country’s first mandatory cattle tracing requirement with a focus on the environment. State officials will have to tag cattle on the over 295,000 farms across a land area larger than France, Spain and Norway combined. The tags allow officials to overlay environmental property data with information on the cattle’s movements. Cattle have been proven difficult to track in Latin America due to direct and indirect suppliers making transactions across different ranches, slaughterhouses and buyers without proper documentation. Even cattle tagging systems have been susceptible to counterfeiting and fraud. Amazon Rainforest cleared for cattle ranching in Brazil. (Photo by Rhett A. Butler) Pará’s program has the backing of 13 organizations across the public and private sector, including producers, industry associations and civil society. It was created last week through a decree signed by Barbalho following the introduction of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

