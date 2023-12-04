Despite progress, small share of climate pledge went to Indigenous groups: report

Funders of the historic $1.7 billion pledge announced at the 2021 U.N. climate conference say they have disbursed about 48% of the money meant to bolster the land rights of Indigenous and local communities, according to the group’s second annual report released Dec. 1. The figure puts them on track to fulfill their five-year commitment, which ends in 2025. However, Indigenous groups and local communities directly received only 8.5% of the total $494 million delivered in 2022. Many Indigenous rights advocates and leaders of these groups, including the Mesoamerican Alliance of Peoples and Forests (AMPB) and the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), are calling for greater access to these funds. The findings show “a clear problem with delivering direct funds to Indigenous peoples and local communities,” Torbjørn Gjefsen, senior forest finance advisor at Rainforest Foundation Norway, told Mongabay. The organization reported in 2021 that Indigenous and community organizations get less than 1% of climate-related aid. “This needs to be addressed,” he said. “The Indigenous peoples and local communities are doing their share.” The $1.7 billion commitment, which recognizes that Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) are some of the best protectors of tropical forests and other vital ecosystems, was signed by 22 governments and private funders in Glasgow, Scotland. It was the largest public-private commitment to support communities. Now, as this year’s U.N. climate conference, COP28, sets off in Dubai, the report provides a snapshot of the progress these donors made in 2022. Studies have revealed that an…This article was originally published on Mongabay

