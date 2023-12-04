New volcano toad from Mount Kenya reveals an ancient lineage

Eight years ago, a research team from the National Museums of Kenya stumbled upon an unfamiliar frog on the eastern flanks of Mount Kenya. The small green toad has now been identified: it’s not only a species new to science — it belongs to a group of toads whose origins extend back long before the mountain was formed 3 million years ago. The researchers had been looking for other species in the mist-shrouded Chogoria Forest Block at an elevation of around 2,400 meters (7,900 feet) when they found the toad, now named the Kenyan volcano toad (Kenyaphrynoides vulcani). They caught just one specimen, a male, in a pitfall trap on the forest floor in September 2015. The discovery has only just been reported in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. Mount Kenya. Image courtesy of Ninara via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). Herpetologist Victor Wasonga took a photograph of the toad the morning he collected it from the trap. It had long toe tips, a rough-skinned body blotched with green and brown, and dark and light bands on its legs. He sent the photograph to a colleague in Nairobi, Patrick Malonza. “When they sent the photograph I told them, ‘This doesn’t look like an ordinary toad, it looks more like the forest toads that occur in the Eastern Arc Mountains of Tanzania,’” Malonza recalls. The Eastern Arc Mountains comprise a string of isolated, forest-clad massifs that stretch across eastern Tanzania. They’re thought to be much older than Mount Kenya. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay