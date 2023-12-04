Robotic insect reveals evolutionary secrets of the fastest flapping fliers

Swatting a mosquito is a frustrating task as it buzzes away, its wings carrying it faster than seems physically possible. Amidst the vast animal kingdom, insects have evolved and maintained flight across the greatest number of species, making them the most successful—and in some ways, the most mysterious. Biologists know that insects evolved two modes of flight. In one mode, their wing flaps are synchronized with neural signals from their brain. In the other, a single muscle twitch activates ultra-fast wingbeats that race past what the brain can do, such as the mosquito’s ability to flap 800 times in one second. Because these two modes appear across different insect groups, entomologists believed the skill to produce rapid wingbeats evolved independently many times. But in a recent study in Nature, scientists discovered that a single ancestor to today’s flying insects diverged from the synchronized mode of flying and evolved those ultra-fast flight twitches more than 400 million years ago. “That fundamentally changes the way we look at insect flight muscle in evolutionary history,” said the study’s co-lead author, Brett Aiello, a biologist and physiologist at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, in the U.S. Aiello and his colleagues traced this evolutionary path by using genetic data to construct the likely history of insect flight evolution. A tobacco hawk moth (Manduca sexta) on a gloved hand in the laboratory of biophysicist Simon Sponberg. Photo: Simon Sponberg and Nick Gravish. The ability to flap wings much faster than signals from the brain can…This article was originally published on Mongabay

