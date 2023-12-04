The school planting trees to boost pupils' health

From BBC
In a school playground squeezed between two main roads, children play tag in some of Sheffield’s filthiest air.
Keisi Hoxhaj, 11, says her morning walk is “really busy and full of pollution”.
Traffic is the main cause, but the situation isn’t helped by a lack of trees to soak up the fumes.
A new interactive map released on Tuesday starkly lays out what has been long suspected, that “concrete jungles” devoid of tree cover have more pollution and poorer air quality.
By a fence at the school, Lowfield Primary, stands a young rowan tree. It was planted by pupils after campaigning by Head of Safeguarding Jo Quinlen.
Almost shouting over the din of trucks and buses, she explains why trees come under her remit.
“We’re in the inner city with very little green spaces and I’m very conscious that that could be affecting the health of our children as they play out in both of our playgrounds,” she said.
She says planting trees is an “essential part of the battle against pollution”.
“We’re doing it as something which we feel is essential to improve that air quality… It’s not just so they are pretty, it’s so our school can be a healthier and nicer place to be.”
The interactive map by the Woodland Trust and American Forests covers urban areas of the UK where more than 50m people live – roughly 80% of the
