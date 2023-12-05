Certificate of origin for Acre’s açaí is a boost for the Amazonian superfood

The town of Feijó in the far west of Brazil is known as “The Land of Açaí.” The fruit is so deeply intertwined with the local culture that Feijó’s biggest cultural festival carries its name, drawing hundreds of people to honor the berries of the Euterpe precatoria palm, native to this part of the Amazon and a focal point of both the local culture and the town’s history. Local growers call açaí pulp “purple gold,” a nod to the fruit’s nickname as the “jewel of the rainforest.” Today, they’re celebrating a victory: the açaí grown in Feijó has been officially recognized as among Brazil’s finest agricultural produce. In September this year, the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), a government agency, awarded the açaí grown in this region a geographical identification of origin. This GI tag is similar to how sparkling wines from only a certain region of France can be labeled Champagne, and is the first ever bestowed on Brazilian açaí. Another renowned açaí-producing region, the Bailique Archipelago at the mouth of the Amazon River, has received Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification and is in the process of applying for a GI label. While FSC certification guarantees that the Bailique açaí berries are extracted from the forest under responsible, sustainable management practices, the GI label in Feijó recognizes the product’s characteristics based on its place of origin, which lends it its singular reputation and identity. Products with this label have unique qualities due to natural resources like the soil,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

