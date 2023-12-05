Firefighters rescue injured owl from crows

From BBC
Published53 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
It seems animal rescue is all part of the job for firefighters in Russia too but in Smolensk it was a bit more serious than a cat up a tree.
An owl with an injured wing was found lying outside the gates of a fire station on Monday morning, being pecked by crows, officials say.
Firefighters came out and rescued the stricken bird, warming and feeding it.
The Ural owl (Strix uralensis) was then taken to a vet’s for an x-ray and further care.
It will be sent to a wild bird rehabilitation and reintroduction centre in the near future, according to Smolensk’s emergency services.
Interviewed by Russian state media, press officer Natalia Arbuzova described how firefighters in the west Russian city had rescued the bird when it was spotted at 10:00 (07:00 GMT).
“The owl was lying motionless with an injured wing and crows were pecking at it,” she said.
“When the firefighters saw it they rushed to its aid, driving off the crows. They put the owl on a shovel and carried it inside the station. It was put in a box in a dark place because because it suffered from the light, and they fed it.”
The bird is expected to make a good recovery but will remain at the vet’s until it can be sent to the rehab centre, she added.