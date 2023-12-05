How creative & emotive communication conserved 55,000 acres of Peru’s Amazon

“Our wildest dreams never included what we are doing now,” says conservationist Paul Rosolie in a new podcast interview with Mongabay. What began as a grassroots initiative of his and partner Juan Julio Durand, Junglekeepers has evolved into a conservation nonprofit now protecting 55,000 acres (22,258 hectares) of rainforest in the Las Piedras corridor of the Madre de Dios region of Peru. Like many similar areas, this portion of the Amazon can be dangerous for environmental defenders: “[I]t’s the middle of the Amazon. We’re past where law enforcement goes,” Rosolie says. In this podcast conversation, Rosolie speaks with Mongabay about the success of his nonprofit and that of Tamandua Expeditions, an ecotourism service providing conservation-focused travel. He also shares what messages resonate with audiences, how he’s worked with local and Indigenous communities to recruit loggers to become conservation rangers, and what he thinks conservation organizations can do to increase their impact. Listen here: Rosolie came to Mongabay’s attention in 2014 when Jeremy Hance profiled him about his harrowing memoir, Mother of God: An Extraordinary Journey into the Uncharted Tributaries of the Western Amazon. From the very humble beginnings Rosolie describes, Junglekeepers is now backed with significant financial support from Age of Union’s Dax Dasilva, whose organization recently pledged $3.5 million to the program over the next five years. Illegally cut Shihuahuaco trees (Dipteryx Micrantha) stacked along the banks of the Las Piedras River. Image courtesy of Paul Rosolie. In 2019, Hance also interviewed Rosolie about his book The Girl and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

