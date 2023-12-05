Indonesia pushes carbon-intensive ‘false solutions’ in its energy transition

MALINAU, Indonesia — Indonesia’s newly revised energy transition plan includes a more stringent limit on carbon emissions, an increase in the share of renewable energy generation, and a diversified range of funding types to cover the $20 billion tab. But energy analysts say the plan is heavy on “false solutions” that will negate any emissions cuts it promises. The emissions cap, they note, comes with a massive loophole for off-grid coal plants; the renewable aspect relies on building centralized hydropower and geothermal plants rather than small-scale solar and wind; and the funding will come overwhelmingly in the form of high-interest loans from the rich countries most responsible for the climate crisis. Known as the Comprehensive Investment and Policy Plan (CIPP), it sets out the road map for Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), under which the country will receive $20 billion in funding from the G7 group of rich nations plus Denmark and Norway to decarbonize its grid. In the latest draft of the CIPP, the government plans to cap emissions at 250 million metric tons of CO2 (MtCO2) by 2030, down from a previous target of 290 MtCO2. Yet its ultimate goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the electricity sector has a deadline of 2050. This is a decade later than what the Paris Agreement, which Indonesia has signed up to, calls for, according to Jakarta-based think tank the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), which is part of the technical working group helping draft the CIPP. There’s also…This article was originally published on Mongabay

