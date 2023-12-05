Local and national food crops in the Andean Amazon

Many of our staple food products are highly dependent on industrial agriculture and global supply chains, but small farmers in the Amazon continue to produce foodstuffs for their families, local communities and national markets. This is particularly true in the Andean nations where poverty and a strong cultural tradition of subsistence farming influence both land use and food production. Most of the small farmers in the Andean Amazon are migrants from the Andean highlands where landholdings are often extremely small. An economic production system based on small farms accompanied these migrant communities to the Amazon lowlands; although holdings are small, typically between ten and fifty hectares, they are an order of magnitude larger than what migrants were accustomed to in the villages of the High Andes. The opportunity to acquire land and grow food is the primary driver of deforestation in Andean countries; in all these countries, legal systems exist that allow individuals to homestead public lands and acquire tenure if they occupy and work the land. For many families, this is one of few viable pathways out of poverty. This rice field in San Martin (Peru) is one of the favorite foods for domestic markets. Image by Olga Kot Photo/Shutterstock.com. Small farmers in the Andean Amazon grow a diversity of crops for household consumption and for sale to local, national and global markets. The use of technology varies but, like small farmers across the globe, they depend on family labor. This includes clearing the land, preparing the soil, sowing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay