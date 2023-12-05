Peru’s crackdown on illegal gold mining a success, but only briefly, study shows

Between 2019 and 2020, the Peruvian government cracked down on illegal gold mining in Madre de Dios, its southeastern Amazon region, through an unprecedented initiative dubbed “Operation Mercury.” But according to a recent study, miners have been returning to the areas that the operation had driven them from, as enforcement eased partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coordinated government effort resulted in a big win for the Peruvian state versus miners in La Pampa, a 100,000-hectare (250,000-acre) area located in the buffer zone of Tambopata National Reserve, an Amazonian park bursting with biodiversity. The zone sits on the southern side of the Interoceanic Highway, which connects Peru’s Pacific ports with Brazil’s Atlantic coast. Artisanal gold mining, 90% of it illegal or informal, accounts for at least half of the economy in the sparsely populated region of Madre de Dios, and sustains around 50,000 miners, according to a 2022 study by USAID. But the destructive activity has deforested at least 100,000 hectares of the Amazon Rainforest in Madre de Dios between 1990 and 2020, and it’s estimated that about 78% of adults in Puerto Maldonado, the state’s capital, have mercury levels above safe international standards, due to poor mining practices, according to the USAID study. Deforestation in La Pampa caused by more than a decade of illegal mining. Image by Jason Houston for the International League of Conservation Photographers. Since the start of Operation Mercury, which deployed 1,200 police officers, 300 soldiers and 70 prosecutors, deforestation caused by illegal mining dropped…This article was originally published on Mongabay

