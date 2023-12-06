A Brazilian NGO restores widely degraded Atlantic Forest amid mining threats

Under the watchful gaze of their classmates, 15-year-old Yan Benini balances a rustic tree pruner toward the leafy canopy of a jatobá (Hymenaea courbaril), while 15-year-old Matheus Perna de Faria yanks the rope attached to the blade, quickly closing the shears. It cuts through the stem, bringing a tangerine-sized seed tumbling to the ground from the tree’s lofty heights. They pick it up, throw it in a sack, then steady the pruner to collect the next one. These seeds will be cultivated in a nursery and later transplanted to transform old pastures into forests, Dayana Duarte says while out on a field trip with local school children. “[In] today’s class we came to collect jatobá seeds, which is a plant native to the Atlantic Forest,” she says. “This Eco-leader Program aims to train young leaders in our region to protect the environment, especially the Atlantic Forest.” Iracambi is in the Serra do Brigadeiro mountain range, an area of extraordinary biodiversity and varied landscapes, from dense thickets of forests to bare pastures to extensive coffee plantations. Image © Sarah Brown for Mongabay. Duarte is the education coordinator at Iracambi, an NGO working to conserve and restore the Atlantic Forest in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state. With the help of these children and the surrounding community, Iracambi has already planted 250,000 trees since 2000 and aims to hit the 1-million mark by 2030. Located in the heart of the Serra do Brigadeiro mountain range, Iracambi’s research center is surrounded by a contrasting mosaic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

