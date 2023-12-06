Amazonian expedition searches out rare ‘fish from the clouds’

There’s near-universal folklore told throughout Brazil of colorful fish that fall from the clouds during the rains to live in newly formed ponds. These stories arose to explain a hard-to-believe phenomenon: the appearance of rivulids — a group of fish that comprises nearly 500 species in Brazil — in small bodies of water where before there was only dry mud or sand. Less than 10 centimeters (4 inches) in length and boasting a variety of colors, the rivulids are divided into two groups. Annuals appear only once a year, which depends on the region, and non-annuals appear year-round. The annuals live in temporary aquatic freshwater environments like ponds, wetlands, marshes, lakes and areas bordering streams which form during the rainy season. Their reproductive biology is peculiar because they lay their eggs in sand or mud substrate, which then dries during the dry season. These eggs estivate, essentially remaining dormant throughout the dry season, until the rains come, causing them to hatch. Months or even years may go by before this happens. This phenomenon makes it easy to believe that there’s been no life where, suddenly, it appears. An aerial view of one site where annual rivulid samples were collected in the Amazon. Image by Gustavo Fonseca for Mongabay. The Rivulidae family occurs throughout Brazil, from the southern Pampas to the Amazon. Most of the so-called “fish from the clouds” species are endangered because their habitats are just as fragile as the fish themselves. These tiny ecosystems mostly suffer due to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

