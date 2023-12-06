Are the solutions to fight climate change making progress?

From BBC
It’s not all doom and gloom at the COP28 climate summit.
The Earth’s climate is changing rapidly and urgent action is needed to avoid the most damaging consequences for people and nature.
But there is hope, and delegates in Dubai are discussing several very concrete ways to limit warming.
So what are some of these “solutions”, and how are they progressing?
The most important thing is, of course, to cut down on burning fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas). So let’s start with that.
They account for more than three quarters of all global greenhouse gas emissions that are responsible for temperatures rising.
As a result, many governments, scientists and campaigners want to see a global agreement on phasing out polluting fossil fuels at COP28.
Encouragingly, global demand for coal, oil and gas are all expected to peak before 2030, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says.
But this is far from enough to meet climate goals agreed by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015 – to keep long-term warming “well below” 2C and “pursue efforts” to limit it to 1.5C.
In fact, if all the coal, oil and gas from