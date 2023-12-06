Climate change: How is my country doing on tackling it?

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
With world leaders at COP28 in Dubai, there is a renewed sense of urgency to limit emissions to curb the harshest impacts of climate change.
Many of these governments have pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in order to keep global warming levels below a 1.5C rise on pre-industrial levels.
But after months of record-shattering heat, 2023 is set to be the warmest year on record.
And scientists now anticipate average global temperatures to pass the 1.5C threshold within the next five years.
Use the interactive chart below to see which countries are on track with their commitments to meet the Paris climate goal of keeping global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees.
Not all countries can independently afford the same kinds of emissions-reducing actions.
Some less affluent countries set two different goals – one they aim to meet completely on their own, and a more ambitious one they aim to meet if they can get support from wealthy donors. We’ve only shown the independent targets here.
But the emissions debate is more nuanced than simple reductions.
Historical responsibility for climate change is not shared equally across all nations. So, a group of independent researchers at Climate Action Tracker, have devised a method to calculate what they call the “fair share” targets, which consider a country’s historical contributions to total global emissions as well as
