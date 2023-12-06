Coca in the Amazon – The anti-development crop

The most lucrative agricultural system in the Amazon is neither soy nor palm oil, but coca leaf, which is cultivated for both legal and illegal markets. There are two species, Erythroxylum coca, which is grown at higher elevations and is preferred for the legal market, and Erythroxylum novogratenensis, which is cultivated at lower elevations and is the primary feedstock for the manufacture of illicit cocaine. Historically, coca was cultivated in the montane forests of the Eastern Andes in Bolivia and Peru, where the leaf is consumed as a mild stimulant via infusions or mastication. The consumption of legal coca leaf has grown steadily over the past several decades, as it has become a habit adopted by consumers inside and outside of the Andes. The consumption of illegal cocaine has boomed since the 1970s when it became a popular drug among the urban elite in North America and Europe, a habit which become democratized and globalized as cocaine consumption spread to populations in other economic strata and social groups across the world. In the Bolivian municipality of Coroico, coca leaf is grown legally. Here it is dried in the sun. Image by Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock.com. Coca farmers are the smallest of the commercial small farmers in the Amazon; a legal coca plantation in Bolivia is a 40 x 40 meter plot of land referred to as a cato de coca. Individual plantings can produce for years, if not decades but, since the overwhelming majority of plantations are illegal and subject to eradication…This article was originally published on Mongabay

