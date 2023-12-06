COP28: Is the world about to promise to ditch fossil fuels?

From BBC
The UN climate change conference in Dubai is close to a big breakthrough on reducing the gases heating our planet, its United Arab Emirates hosts believe.
Expressing “cautious optimism”, the UAE negotiating team believes COP28 is gearing up to commit to phasing down fossil fuels over coming decades.
Maybe even ditching them altogether.
Hosting a climate conference in a petrostate sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, but there are signs that it could deliver real progress on climate.
Surely working out how to get rid of fossil fuels is what this UN climate conference is all about, you are probably thinking.
But bizarre as it may sound, until just a couple of years ago fossil fuels were effectively “f-words” at these huge global gatherings – rarely ever uttered.
The first formal debate about their future was at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 and the only commitment made there was a promise to “phase down” the dirtiest one of the lot, coal.
Let’s be clear, a pledge now will not mean the world will stop using fossil fuels completely.
We are very unlikely to get any commitment on an expiry date, that would be far too controversial.
And “abated” fossil fuels will still