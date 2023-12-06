Least-studied areas of Brazilian Amazon at high risk from climate change

Between 15 and 18% of the least-studied areas in the Brazilian Amazon are at high risk of severe climate and land-use changes by 2050, research has shown, meaning we could lose these ecological communities before we even get a chance to understand them. A recent study in Current Biology shows that as the world’s most diverse rainforest, the Amazon remains insufficiently represented in biodiversity databases, as several biases continue to limit where research is carried out across the region. Focusing on the Brazilian Amazon, which accounts for about 60% of the Amazon Basin, the researchers looked at 7,694 sites and data from 2010-2020 to determine how human influence and logistics have determined the likelihood of research being done in those places. “Among the areas that are most neglected in ecological research, there are places where we don’t even know the current state of biodiversity,” said study co-author Mario Ribeiro de Moura, an ecologist researcher at the State University of Campinas. “In that sense, before talking about impact mitigation, we first need to talk about identification.” He and his team first looked into “the previous state of biodiversity to determine what has been lost and gained in these areas to create these sites’ ‘before and after,’” he told Mongabay. “Picturing the current ecological state of these areas is particularly noteworthy considering that the scientific community relies on limited resources. Conservation requires accuracy.” An estimated 23.5% of the Brazilian Amazon is already deforested, while 27.3% is projected to be deforested by 2050.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

