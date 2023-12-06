Nickel mine threatens Philippines biodiversity hotspot on Sibuyan Island (analysis)

A nickel mining concession that overlaps a protected area threatens the unique biodiversity of Sibuyan, a remote island at the center of the Philippine archipelago renowned for its natural beauty and endemic flora and fauna. This poses a litmus test of the government’s commitment to safeguard the outstanding biodiversity of the Philippines and the communities that depend on it. No environmental compliance certificate has been issued for full mining operations, but Altai Philippines Mining Corporation (APMC) was initially authorized to mine 50,000 tons of laterite under an exploratory permit. Serious breaches of environmental regulations, including the illegal construction of a causeway, led the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to issue a cease and desist order, while action by local residents tried to stop the company’s trucks from bringing nickel laterite to the causeway. Sibuyan Island. Image by P199 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0. Nickel is a growing component of the lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and in energy storage. Global demand for nickel is expected to increase between 6 and 19 times current levels between 2020 and 2040, according to the International Energy Agency, with an increasing share of this open-pit laterite nickel coming from jurisdictions with weaker environmental and social standards. The Philippines contains an estimated 5% of global nickel reserves in the form of extensive and shallow deposits of laterite, surface mined after removing the overlying vegetation and topsoil. Nickel mining has dramatically transformed several Philippine islands, vividly illustrated by Hinatuan Island which has a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay