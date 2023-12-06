Prolonged drought brings unprecedented changes to Amazonian communities in Pará

SANTARÉM, Brazil — It was the first time in his life that Robson Chaves de Souza had seen the Tapajós River so far back from the shore. In October, the sandy beach that divides his community and the river became a gaping expanse of parched mud. Even now, the land in the community remains parched and dusty. “This drought for us is the worst one ever,” he said. Souza lives in the Surucuá community in Tapajós-Arapiuns Extractive Reserve along the Tapajós River, a Brazilian Amazon region in the west of Pará state. Like other Indigenous and riverside communities in the area, they depend on the regular wet and dry seasons to plant fruits and vegetables for the coming months. This year, however, is different. “We always wait for October’s rain so we can clear our fields to plant something,” he said. “Now there are people who haven’t planted anything because the rain hasn’t come.” “I planted a lot of açaí and cacao, but they all died because of the lack of rain,” he added. “Very little survived.” Robson Chaves de Souza lives in the Surucuá community in the Tapajós-Arapiuns Extractive Reserve along the Tapajós River. He describes the drought as “the worst one ever,” having never seen a drought so severe. Image © Francisco Maia/Amazônia 4.0. This year, the Amazon Rainforest has been struck by one of its worst droughts ever. The Tapajós River, a 1,992-kilometer-long (1,238-mile-long) tributary that is 16 km (10 mi) wide in parts, was one of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

