With Indonesia’s new fishing policy starting soon, fishers still mostly unaware

JAKARTA — As the 2024 start date looms for Indonesia’s controversial new quota-based fisheries policy, experts and watchdogs continue to flag what they say are fundamental inadequacies in the strategy. Introduced by the Indonesian fisheries ministry in March this year, the quota-based fisheries management policy is aimed at maximizing state revenue from the fisheries sector and is set to go into force at the start of the new year. A key policy change from the previous policy is the introduction of quota-based capture for industrial, local and noncommercial fishers in six fishing zones that cover the archipelago’s 11 fisheries management areas (FMAs). However, two separate reports published in late November by the office of the Indonesian Ombudsman and the NGO Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW) Indonesia have highlighted a list of shortcomings and potential downsides from the new strategy. “The quota- and zone-based fisheries policy is still not yet fully understood by fishers, boat owners and fishing companies,” Hery Susanto, from the office of the ombudsman, said in a public statement dated Nov. 30. Indonesia’s various fisheries management areas, or FMAs. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. According to the office, the new management policy in general lacks accountability and transparency. The same complaint is echoed in the DFW-Indonesia report, which found that many fishers had very limited awareness of the regulation changes and also highlighted the inadequate fisheries infrastructure in place to support the new strategy. “The QBFM policy is still far from ready to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

