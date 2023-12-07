Amazon deforestation declines but fossil fuels remain contentious, COP28 shows

This year’s COP28 kicked off in Dubai on Nov. 30 and saw Amazonian countries arriving with a string of environmental triumphs since the last climate summit hosted in Egypt. While these nations largely agree on the necessity to preserve the Amazon Rainforest, the conference has also unveiled a split over fossil fuel use and deforestation targets. At COP27 in 2022, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva vowed to achieve zero deforestation by 2030, and he reiterated the same promise this year. He arrived in Dubai with figures indicating that he’s serious about fulfilling this pledge, declaring in his opening speech that his government had cut overall deforestation by almost 50% in the first 10 months of this year. Colombia appears committed to preserving the Amazon, having reduced primary forest loss this year by 69%, according to data from a new report from Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP), the satellite monitoring program of the organization Amazon Conservation. Among all the Amazonian nations, the total primary forest loss from January to the start of November was 911,740 hectares (2.25 million acres) compared with 2,062,939 hectares (almost 5.1 million acres) in the same period last year, representing a 55.8% decrease. Primary forest loss across the Amazon in 2023. Across all the countries sharing the Amazon Basin primary forest loss decreased this year by about 55.8%. Data: ESA/S2, GFW, ACA/MAAP, NICFI. Experts credit the countries’ political willpower and command and control efforts for the decrease. “The major factor is clearly the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

