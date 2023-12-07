Anna Mani: The woman who transformed weather science in India

From BBC
Long before climate change became a buzzword, an Indian woman was fighting the odds to make devices that would help people understand the environment better. But Anna Mani – one of the world’s most prominent weather scientists – remains an unfamiliar figure to many in her home country.
Born in 1918 in Travancore, a former princely state that’s now part of the southern state of Kerala, Mani is best known for helping India make its own instruments to measure the weather, thereby reducing the newly independent country’s reliance on other nations.
But she also played an important role in making it easier for scientists to monitor the ozone layer. In 1964, she created the first Indian-made ozonesonde – an instrument that’s sent up in the air in a balloon to measure the presence of ozone up to 35km (22 miles) above the ground.
By the 1980s, Mani’s ozonesonde was routinely used on Indian expeditions to Antarctica. So, when physicist Joseph Farman in 1985 alerted the world to the presence of a large ‘hole’ in the ozone layer over the South Pole (he won a Nobel Prize for that 10 years later), Indian scientists could immediately corroborate Farman’s discovery through data they had collected using Mani’s invention.
Mani also created a solid foundation for India to use green technologies long before it became necessary to do so. In the 1980s and 90s, she set up about 150 sites to survey wind energy. Some of them were located in remote areas but the intrepid scientist travelled there with
