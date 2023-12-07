Chinese gold miners ‘illegally’ tearing up Cambodian wildlife sanctuary

*Name changed for the security of sources who feared retributions from authorities KAMPONG THOM, Cambodia — “The company operates as they please. We’ve asked the authorities for help, but they won’t do anything for us,” said Bunnarith*, a lifelong resident of Snang An village in the densely forested province of Kampong Thom. “The people living in Snang An live here in misery.” Nestled inside Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary, 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) inside the boundaries of the protected area, is a Chinese-owned gold mine to which Bunnarith can trace his misery. On March 23, 2020, Late Cheng Mining Development was awarded an exploratory license spanning 15,100 hectares (37,300 acres) across Kampong Thom’s Sandan district, engulfing Snang An village. Since then, the gold mining operation has only grown after being granted a license to extract gold in September 2022, clearing more forest within Prey Lang, which is home to 55 threatened species of wildlife and estimated to house 80% of Cambodia’s most endangered indigenous tree species. Spanning nearly 490,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) and rich in a diverse range of fauna and flora, Prey Lang has long been targeted for its bountiful natural resources, to the point that the ecological integrity of the supposedly protected area is now threatened by illegal logging that continues to ravage the forest. Authorities have struggled to rein in the often politically connected networks behind the destruction, which have exploited Prey Lang’s supply of timber, limestone, marble, gold and precious gems through extractive operations that often…This article was originally published on Mongabay

