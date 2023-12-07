Indigenous groups rebuke court OK for palm oil company to raze Papua forests

JAKARTA — Indigenous people in Indonesia’s easternmost South Papua province have lambasted a court’s decision to reject their lawsuit that seeks to overturn an environmental permit for a palm oil company to raze their ancestral forest. By rejecting the lawsuit, the court is essentially greenlighting the company, PT Indo Asiana Lestari (IAL), to clear 26,326 hectares (65,000 acres) of primary forest, an area one-fifth the size of London, which sits on the company’s concession, environmentalists say. The lawsuit revolves around an ongoing conflict between members of the Awyu tribe, sometimes spelled Auyu, and IAL, whose 39,190-hectare (96,840-acre) concession forms one chunk of the larger Tanah Merah project that competing investors have fought over during the past decade. If developed in full, the Tanah Merah project would replace 280,000 hectares (692,000 acres) of the third-largest stretch of rainforest on the planet with several contiguous oil palm estates run by various companies — some of which are owned by unknown investors hiding behind anonymously held firms in the Middle East. Rainforest in Boven Digoel district, Papua. Besides problems with corporate secrecy, the Tanah Merah project has also been plagued with irregularities in its licensing process. Some of the permits for the project were signed by a politician who was serving out a prison sentence for corruption. Others were allegedly falsified, with a high-ranking official’s signature said to have been forged on key documents. One of the latest permits obtained by IAL, a part of Malaysia’s Whole Asia Group, is a decree by the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

