Safety of Peru’s land defenders in question after killing of Indigenous leader in the Amazon

Kichwa leader Quinto Inuma Alvarado, president the Santa Rosillo de Yanayacu community, was murdered last Wednesday, November 29, in the San Martín region of the Peruvian Amazon. The crime took place around five p.m. when the activist was traveling with several relatives on the Yanayacu River. When his boat hit a tree and got stuck, a group of masked men ambushed him, shooting him several times. Days before, in the city of Pucallpa, in the region of Ucayali, Inuma informed other environmental defenders and activists of what was happening in his community: invasions, land trafficking, drug trafficking and illegal logging. It wasn't the first time that he'd spoken out. But no one in attendance knew it would be the last time he would. "They murdered him for defending the community from loggers," his nephew Víctor Inuma told Mongabay Latam. "My uncle had been demanding police intervention since the pandemic. No one listened to him…We ask that this be investigated. We're unprotected without him now." Quinto Inuma carried out patrols in the forest with other members of the Santa Rosillo de Yanayacu community. Image courtesy of Quinto Inuma. Community vice president Meister Inuma Pérez and Inuma's niece Axceldina Tapullima were also on the boat during the ambush. Inuma Pérez had to hide in the forest to avoid being killed and Tapullima was shot in the leg. Seven other Indigenous leaders have requested protection from the Ministry of Justice because of similar threats, according to Marisol García, the Kichwa leader of the…

